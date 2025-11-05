Left Menu

Trump Re-Nominates Jared Isaacman as NASA Administrator

President Donald Trump has re-nominated Jared Isaacman as NASA Administrator after initially withdrawing his nomination due to concerns over Isaacman's political affiliations. Known for his work in space, Isaacman has been a close ally of Elon Musk and is expected to lead NASA into a new era of exploration.

Updated: 05-11-2025 07:18 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 07:18 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump has re-nominated Jared Isaacman as the administrator of NASA, months after retracting his nomination due to political concerns.

Isaacman, a noted business leader and philanthropist, had initially faced scrutiny over his political affiliations, despite Trump's acknowledgment of his capabilities.

Isaacman, supported by Elon Musk, is expected to advance NASA's mission, emphasizing on exploration and the space economy. The Senate had previously approved Isaacman's nomination before it was withdrawn.

