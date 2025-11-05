Corey O'Connor Crowned as Pittsburgh's New Mayor

In a significant political development, Democrat Corey O'Connor emerged victorious in the mayoral election in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. O'Connor triumphed over Republican opponent Tony Moreno, continuing a strong Democratic tradition in the city.

Currently holding the position of Allegheny County controller, O'Connor previously ousted the sitting Mayor Ed Gainey during the Democratic primary earlier this year. His win marks an important chapter in his political career as he prepares to take the city's reins.

Interestingly, Corey O'Connor is no stranger to the mayoral office, given his familial ties; he is the son of Bob O'Connor, a former mayor renowned for his contributions to the city. This election result not only affirms his political prowess but also underscores the O'Connor family's enduring legacy in Pittsburgh politics.