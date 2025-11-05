Left Menu

Ghazala Hashmi Makes History in Virginia

Democrat Ghazala Hashmi has won the lieutenant governor's race in Virginia, becoming the first Indian American and first Muslim to win statewide office in the state. Hashmi, formerly a state senator and college professor, will preside over a closely-divided state Senate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2025 07:56 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 07:56 IST
Ghazala Hashmi Makes History in Virginia
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant political development, Democrat Ghazala Hashmi has emerged victorious in the lieutenant governor's race in Virginia, defeating her Republican opponent, John Reid.

Hashmi, who currently serves as a state senator for a district south of Richmond and previously worked as a college professor, made her foray into politics in 2019. She achieved recognition by flipping a Republican-held Senate seat and later secured a win in a competitive Democratic primary for the lieutenant governor position in June.

Her election marks a historic moment as she becomes the first Indian American and Muslim to hold statewide office in Virginia. As lieutenant governor, Hashmi will now preside over a closely-divided state Senate, with Democrats holding a narrow 21-19 seat advantage. Her victory necessitates a special election to fill her Senate seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weatherald Set for Ashes Debut as Australia Revamps Squad

Weatherald Set for Ashes Debut as Australia Revamps Squad

 Global
2
Typhoon Kalmaegi Triggers Devastating Floods and Crisis in Central Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi Triggers Devastating Floods and Crisis in Central Philippin...

 Philippines
3
Tragedy on NH19: Fatal Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy on NH19: Fatal Crash Claims Lives

 India
4
Rising Tensions: US Strikes on Drug Vessels in the Eastern Pacific

Rising Tensions: US Strikes on Drug Vessels in the Eastern Pacific

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025