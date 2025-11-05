Ghazala Hashmi Makes History in Virginia

In a significant political development, Democrat Ghazala Hashmi has emerged victorious in the lieutenant governor's race in Virginia, defeating her Republican opponent, John Reid.

Hashmi, who currently serves as a state senator for a district south of Richmond and previously worked as a college professor, made her foray into politics in 2019. She achieved recognition by flipping a Republican-held Senate seat and later secured a win in a competitive Democratic primary for the lieutenant governor position in June.

Her election marks a historic moment as she becomes the first Indian American and Muslim to hold statewide office in Virginia. As lieutenant governor, Hashmi will now preside over a closely-divided state Senate, with Democrats holding a narrow 21-19 seat advantage. Her victory necessitates a special election to fill her Senate seat.

