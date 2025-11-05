Ghazala Hashmi Makes History in Virginia
Democrat Ghazala Hashmi has won the lieutenant governor's race in Virginia, becoming the first Indian American and first Muslim to win statewide office in the state. Hashmi, formerly a state senator and college professor, will preside over a closely-divided state Senate.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant political development, Democrat Ghazala Hashmi has emerged victorious in the lieutenant governor's race in Virginia, defeating her Republican opponent, John Reid.
Hashmi, who currently serves as a state senator for a district south of Richmond and previously worked as a college professor, made her foray into politics in 2019. She achieved recognition by flipping a Republican-held Senate seat and later secured a win in a competitive Democratic primary for the lieutenant governor position in June.
Her election marks a historic moment as she becomes the first Indian American and Muslim to hold statewide office in Virginia. As lieutenant governor, Hashmi will now preside over a closely-divided state Senate, with Democrats holding a narrow 21-19 seat advantage. Her victory necessitates a special election to fill her Senate seat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Democrats Shine in Pivotal Gubernatorial Elections
Democrat Aftab Pureval wins Cincinnati mayoral election over Cory Bowman, half-brother of JD Vance, reports AP.
Key Post-Election Analysis in Three States: A Pulse on America's Political Landscape
Mamdani vs. Cuomo: A Defining Mayoral Election in NYC
Bomb Threats and Ballot Mishaps Mar US Elections