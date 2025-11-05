Karnataka's Sugarcane Farmers Protest: A Call for Justice

In Karnataka, the BJP attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday for his silence amid sugarcane farmers' agitation, as they demand the government set a price of Rs 3,500 per tonne for their produce.

The protests, which spread across multiple districts, saw participation from various farmers' groups, opposition BJP members, students, and others, rallying against what they describe as an 'anti-farmer' Congress state government.

As farmers block highways and a number of sugar factories remain shut, the BJP criticized Congress leaders for political distractions, claiming their 'farmer justice' agenda is limited to election promises and media appearances.