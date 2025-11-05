Karnataka's Sugarcane Farmers Protest: A Call for Justice
The BJP in Karnataka questions Rahul Gandhi's silence on the sugarcane farmers' protests demanding a price of Rs 3,500 per tonne for their produce. Various organizations supported the protests, criticizing the Congress government for being 'anti-farmer' and alleging political distractions and inaction.
- Country:
- India
In Karnataka, the BJP attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday for his silence amid sugarcane farmers' agitation, as they demand the government set a price of Rs 3,500 per tonne for their produce.
The protests, which spread across multiple districts, saw participation from various farmers' groups, opposition BJP members, students, and others, rallying against what they describe as an 'anti-farmer' Congress state government.
As farmers block highways and a number of sugar factories remain shut, the BJP criticized Congress leaders for political distractions, claiming their 'farmer justice' agenda is limited to election promises and media appearances.
ALSO READ
BJP President Slams Karnataka Congress for Farmer Neglect Amid Protests
Gujarat Govt Races to Address Unseasonal Rain Impact on Farmers
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of 'Vote Theft' in Bihar's Electoral Battle
High-Stakes Showdown in Supaul: JD(U) vs Congress and Jan Suraaj
Haryana's Lifeline for Farmers: Monsoon Relief Scheme