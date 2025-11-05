Left Menu

Karnataka's Sugarcane Farmers Protest: A Call for Justice

The BJP in Karnataka questions Rahul Gandhi's silence on the sugarcane farmers' protests demanding a price of Rs 3,500 per tonne for their produce. Various organizations supported the protests, criticizing the Congress government for being 'anti-farmer' and alleging political distractions and inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-11-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 09:46 IST
  Country:
  • India

In Karnataka, the BJP attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday for his silence amid sugarcane farmers' agitation, as they demand the government set a price of Rs 3,500 per tonne for their produce.

The protests, which spread across multiple districts, saw participation from various farmers' groups, opposition BJP members, students, and others, rallying against what they describe as an 'anti-farmer' Congress state government.

As farmers block highways and a number of sugar factories remain shut, the BJP criticized Congress leaders for political distractions, claiming their 'farmer justice' agenda is limited to election promises and media appearances.

