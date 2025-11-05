Left Menu

Suresh Gopi Challenges Kerala's Poverty Eradication Claims

Union Minister Suresh Gopi criticizes the Kerala government's claims of eradicating extreme poverty, labeling it as potential political manipulation. He emphasizes that overcoming poverty is a people's right and warns against exploiting it for electoral gains. The opposition Congress also disputes the state's announcement, describing it as deceptive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 05-11-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 10:42 IST
Suresh Gopi Challenges Kerala's Poverty Eradication Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi has voiced strong criticism against the Kerala government's recent declaration that extreme poverty has been eradicated in the state. According to Gopi, these claims should not be leveraged as a political tactic to secure power for another five years.

Speaking to the media, the Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Tourism highlighted that while eliminating poverty is commendable, inflating actual figures serves as a betrayal to the public. He underscored that eradicating poverty is a fundamental right of the people rather than an act of generosity.

Gopi's comments come amid criticism from the opposition Congress, which has dismissed the state's announcement as fraudulent. The ongoing debate raises concerns over transparency and accountability in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collision on Beawar-Pindwara Highway: SUV Catches Fire

Tragic Collision on Beawar-Pindwara Highway: SUV Catches Fire

 India
2
Tragedy on Tracks: Deadly Train Collision in Chhattisgarh

Tragedy on Tracks: Deadly Train Collision in Chhattisgarh

 Global
3
Tragic Misstep: Passengers Hit by Train in Chunar

Tragic Misstep: Passengers Hit by Train in Chunar

 India
4
Massive Electoral Roll Update Underway in West Bengal After 23 Years

Massive Electoral Roll Update Underway in West Bengal After 23 Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025