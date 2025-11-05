Suresh Gopi Challenges Kerala's Poverty Eradication Claims
Union Minister Suresh Gopi criticizes the Kerala government's claims of eradicating extreme poverty, labeling it as potential political manipulation. He emphasizes that overcoming poverty is a people's right and warns against exploiting it for electoral gains. The opposition Congress also disputes the state's announcement, describing it as deceptive.
Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi has voiced strong criticism against the Kerala government's recent declaration that extreme poverty has been eradicated in the state. According to Gopi, these claims should not be leveraged as a political tactic to secure power for another five years.
Speaking to the media, the Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Tourism highlighted that while eliminating poverty is commendable, inflating actual figures serves as a betrayal to the public. He underscored that eradicating poverty is a fundamental right of the people rather than an act of generosity.
Gopi's comments come amid criticism from the opposition Congress, which has dismissed the state's announcement as fraudulent. The ongoing debate raises concerns over transparency and accountability in governance.
