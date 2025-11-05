New York City Mayor-Elect Declares Battle With Trump

New York City's newly-elected Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, has initiated what promises to be a noteworthy political confrontation with President Donald Trump. Mamdani, a Democrat, expressed his determination in a spirited victory speech, urging supporters to prepare for an intense struggle against the Republican president.

Mamdani's campaign was centered largely on opposing Trump's policies, focusing particularly on immigration issues affecting the city. The outcome of this face-off could redefine relations between the city and the federal government, particularly in terms of federal funding, which Trump has previously used as a political tool.

Despite the challenges, Mamdani, a democratic socialist, remains steadfast in his promises to implement bold reforms aimed at addressing the city's cost-of-living crisis. His proposed measures include a rental freeze and universal childcare, setting a progressive agenda for his mayoral term.

(With inputs from agencies.)