Tanzania in Turmoil: Alleged Election Protest Massacre Sparks Outrage

Chaos and violence have engulfed Tanzania following last week's disputed election, with the opposition accusing security forces of covertly discarding bodies of the slain protesters. This comes amidst rising condemnation from both local and international entities over the alleged atrocities tied to the crackdown on dissent.

As protests erupted across the nation post-election, claims of over a thousand casualties prompted Human Rights Watch to denounce the excessive force reportedly used by security forces. Reports of targeted killings have intensified scrutiny over the legitimacy of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's sweeping electoral victory, criticized for sidelining key opposition candidates.

In the aftermath of these turbulent events, everyday life is slowly returning to normalcy in major cities, even as the government issues stern warnings against sharing panic-inducing images on newly restored internet services. Meanwhile, legal groups are compiling reports of the violence, demanding accountability and justice for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)