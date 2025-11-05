Left Menu

Controversial Remarks Spark Tensions Ahead of Bihar Elections

Ahead of Bihar elections, Union Minister Lalan Singh is embroiled in controversy for remarks made during a roadshow. Accusations from RJD suggest attempts to manipulate voters, prompting an FIR and a response from the Election Commission. Both political alliances, NDA and Mahagathbandhan, prepare for the upcoming electoral battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:26 IST
Union Minister Lalan Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of Bihar's election phase, Union Minister and JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan, known as Lalan Singh, finds himself at the center of a controversy due to remarks made at a roadshow supporting party candidate Anant Singh. Singh addressed the media, claiming selective editing of the viral video misrepresented his statements.

Singh explained in an interview with ANI that any investigation into the FIR must consider the entire video to grasp its full context. The Minister described the RJD's dissemination of only parts of the video as misleading. In a viral clip, Singh seemingly suggested villagers should restrict leaders who intimidate the poor and control their voting process.

The situation escalated as the RJD posted the video on social media platform 'X,' accusing Singh of coercing voters in Mokama. In response to public outcry, the Election Commission issued a notice and the local police registered an FIR against Singh. The first phase of voting across 121 constituencies is set for November 6, with a major political face-off anticipated between the NDA and Mahagathbandhan alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

