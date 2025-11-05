Left Menu

Controversy Erupts: Casteist Remarks Ignite Political Tensions

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has been booked for derogatory remarks against late Buta Singh, a former Union minister. A complaint by Buta Singh's son cited deeply offensive language. Warring has apologized, but the incident has sparked criticism and raised concerns about caste-based tensions.

In a significant political controversy, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has been booked over alleged casteist remarks against the late Buta Singh, a former Union home minister. The remarks have prompted a formal complaint by Buta Singh's son, Sarabjot Singh Sidhu, who termed the comments 'deeply offensive and casteist.'

The complaint alleges that Warring's statements promoted enmity based on religion and race, with charges filed under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Warring, who made the remarks while campaigning, has tendered an 'unconditional apology,' acknowledging Buta Singh as a father figure.

This incident has intensified political rivalries and sparked discourse on caste-based issues in Punjab, highlighting the necessity of careful rhetoric in political arenas. The potential of these remarks to incite communal tensions underscores the sensitivity around caste distinctions in Indian society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

