Rahul Gandhi Alleges Massive Voter Fraud in Haryana Elections

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has accused the Election Commission of India of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to manipulate Haryana's assembly elections by allowing 25 lakh fake entries on the voter list.

Gandhi claims to have irrefutable proof and has called the electoral process into question, alleging that the Chief Election Commissioner and other officials are in league with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Despite the Election Commission's dismissal of the charges as baseless, Gandhi presented examples of duplicate voters and invalid addresses, asserting this as evidence of a fraudulent 'Operation Sarkar Chori' to ensure BJP's electoral victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)