Mikie Sherrill Elected Governor of New Jersey: A Democratic Triumph

Mikie Sherrill's election as governor of New Jersey is a significant win for the Democratic Party, highlighting vulnerabilities among Republicans as New Jersey shows signs of shifting politically.

The former Navy pilot and four-term US Representative defeated Trump-endorsed Republican Jack Ciattarelli, casting her victory as a rebuke of Trump's policies.

Sherrill, supported by moderates within the Democratic Party, aims to address pressing issues such as health care and economic disparity while holding onto her centrist approach to governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)