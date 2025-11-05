Left Menu

Bihar Assembly Elections: A Battle for Change

Ahead of the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot voiced confidence in Mahagathbandhan's victory, citing public desire for change after two decades under Nitish Kumar. With the NDA facing potential setbacks, the electoral contest primarily involves the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, led by notable leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:52 IST
Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Bihar gears up for the initial phase of assembly elections today, Congress Observer Ashok Gehlot exuded confidence regarding Mahagathbandhan's potential triumph. During an interaction in Jaipur, Gehlot highlighted the widespread demand for change after two decades of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership.

Gehlot asserted, "Our victory is imminent, and Mahagathbandhan will form the government. The manifesto impressively features welfare and social security schemes. Despite Nitish Kumar's 20-year tenure, Bihar remains unchanged. Additionally, the BJP's monetary strategies, as seen in Maharashtra, have reached their limits." Congress MP Pramod Tiwari echoed this sentiment, suggesting a significant reduction in BJP and JDU seats due to the perceived inefficiencies of Kumar.

The first electoral phase, covering 121 constituencies, will unfold on November 6. The following 122 constituencies will head to the polls on November 11, with vote counting scheduled for November 14. The 2025 Bihar Elections spotlight the central contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

