Zohran Mamdani's Historic Win: A New Chapter for New York City

Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old Indian-origin democratic socialist, wins the New York City mayoral election, marking a historic moment as the first South Asian, youngest, and Muslim to helm the city. His campaign is hailed for promoting unity and compassion amid societal divisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has extended his congratulations to Zohran Mamdani, who achieved a significant milestone by winning the New York City mayoral election. The victory marks a historic moment as Mamdani becomes the first South Asian, youngest, and Muslim to hold this esteemed position in the world's financial capital.

In a statement, Abdullah celebrated Mamdani's campaign, highlighting it as a beacon of hope amid rising societal divisions. He praised Mamdani's unwavering commitment to unity in a diverse setting, describing the election result as a clear message of unity and compassion.

''Zohran Mamdani's stunning victory is not merely a personal milestone but a clarion call for collective progress,'' stated Abdullah. ''His election sends a message of unity and compassion, reminding us that rejecting hate and embracing humanity helps build enduring bridges,'' he added.

