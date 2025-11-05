Uddhav Thackeray Takes a Stand: The Battle for Maharashtra Farmers' Rights

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), lambasted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for focusing on Bihar elections rather than addressing the plight of state farmers. He urged the government for prompt farm loan waivers instead of setting distant deadlines.

Thackeray began a tour across Marathwada, converging with farmers to express solidarity. He highlighted discrepancies in governmental promises, contrasting election benefits in Bihar with the neglect of Maharashtra's agriculturists.

Challenging the delayed timelines for farm compensation, Thackeray called for immediate relief for flood-affected farmers, criticizing insufficient aid and pressing for significant financial support. He called for farmer unity to demand accountability and resist pre-electoral enticements.

(With inputs from agencies.)