Election Commission Disputes Rahul Gandhi's Claims of Vote Manipulation

Election Commission representatives rebuffed Rahul Gandhi's recent assertions of electoral fraud in Haryana, stating that his allegations lacked foundation due to no appeals against electoral rolls being filed.

Reacting to Gandhi's accusation of 25 lakh fake entries leading to the Haryana assembly polls being 'stolen', poll officials questioned why Congress' booth agents failed to report multiple voters.

The BJP emerged victorious with 48 seats in the 2024 Haryana elections, as EC officials mentioned ongoing efforts to cleanse voters' lists, raising queries over Gandhi's stance on the Special Intensive Revision advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)