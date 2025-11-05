Election Commission Disputes Rahul Gandhi's Claims of Vote Manipulation
Election Commission officials have dismissed Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote manipulation in Haryana, noting the absence of appeals against the electoral rolls. Despite Gandhi's claim of 25 lakh fake entries, no objections were raised by Congress' booth agents during the elections. The BJP secured 48 seats in the assembly polls.
- Country:
- India
Election Commission representatives rebuffed Rahul Gandhi's recent assertions of electoral fraud in Haryana, stating that his allegations lacked foundation due to no appeals against electoral rolls being filed.
Reacting to Gandhi's accusation of 25 lakh fake entries leading to the Haryana assembly polls being 'stolen', poll officials questioned why Congress' booth agents failed to report multiple voters.
The BJP emerged victorious with 48 seats in the 2024 Haryana elections, as EC officials mentioned ongoing efforts to cleanse voters' lists, raising queries over Gandhi's stance on the Special Intensive Revision advancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Election Commission Refutes Rahul Gandhi's Vote Manipulation Claims
Rahul Gandhi Alleges Vote Manipulation in Haryana Assembly Polls
Rahul Gandhi cannot work hard, go to the people, is not the person who can live with people: Rijiju rebuts Congress's vote theft charge.
Rahul Gandhi goes abroad during elections, does not meet people, and cries foul after his party loses: Rijiju on Congress's vote theft charge.
Rahul Gandhi trying to provoke Gen Z, but youth of this country is wise and stands by PM Modi: Rijiju on Congress leader's vote theft charge.