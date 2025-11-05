Left Menu

Imran Khan Rallies Against Pakistan's 'Most Oppressive Dictator'

Jailed ex-PM Imran Khan criticizes Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, calling him an oppressive dictator. Khan denounces violence against civilians and states his wife faces solitary confinement. He rejects any negotiations with Pakistan's government and military, labeling them oppressive, and insists on resisting Munir’s rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 05-11-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:21 IST
Imran Khan Rallies Against Pakistan's 'Most Oppressive Dictator'
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched a vehement critique against the country's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, describing him as an oppressive dictator and mentally unstable. Khan, who has been incarcerated since August 2023 on various charges, accuses Munir of unprecedented tyranny.

The former cricketer-turned-politician referenced the tragedies of May 9 and November 26, highlighting the violent crackdown on his party workers and protesters in Islamabad. Khan claims that Munir's rule is marked by indiscriminate violence against civilians and unprecedented brutality against women.

Khan vows that his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, will not engage in talks with the current government or military. He claims his legal troubles are being prolonged to keep him imprisoned and insists that the government of Shehbaz Sharif is merely a pawn, with all power centralized in Munir.

TRENDING

1
Pope Leo XIV Calls for Reflection on Migrant Treatment and Global Peace Efforts

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Reflection on Migrant Treatment and Global Peace Effo...

 Global
2
Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Wardha

Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Wardha

 India
3
TMC to Challenge Alleged Voter Intimidation in West Bengal

TMC to Challenge Alleged Voter Intimidation in West Bengal

 India
4
Tributes Pour In on Arjun Singh's 95th Birth Anniversary

Tributes Pour In on Arjun Singh's 95th Birth Anniversary

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025