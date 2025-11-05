Imran Khan Rallies Against Pakistan's 'Most Oppressive Dictator'

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched a vehement critique against the country's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, describing him as an oppressive dictator and mentally unstable. Khan, who has been incarcerated since August 2023 on various charges, accuses Munir of unprecedented tyranny.

The former cricketer-turned-politician referenced the tragedies of May 9 and November 26, highlighting the violent crackdown on his party workers and protesters in Islamabad. Khan claims that Munir's rule is marked by indiscriminate violence against civilians and unprecedented brutality against women.

Khan vows that his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, will not engage in talks with the current government or military. He claims his legal troubles are being prolonged to keep him imprisoned and insists that the government of Shehbaz Sharif is merely a pawn, with all power centralized in Munir.