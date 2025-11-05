Zohran Mamdani: A Triumphant Symbol of Unity
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti congratulate Zohran Mamdani for his historic victory as New York City's first Muslim mayor. They highlight his campaign as a unifying force against division and commend his commitment to justice and progress over hate campaigns.
In a landmark political development, Zohran Mamdani has been elected as New York City's first Muslim mayor, a victory hailed by political figures around the world.
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah praised Mamdani's campaign, describing it as a beacon of hope in a time of division, highlighting his efforts to foster unity.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also lauded Mamdani's triumph over divisive forces, emphasizing his progressive vision that overcame challenges posed by figures like US President Donald Trump.
