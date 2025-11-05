Zohran Mamdani: A Triumphant Symbol of Unity

In a landmark political development, Zohran Mamdani has been elected as New York City's first Muslim mayor, a victory hailed by political figures around the world.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah praised Mamdani's campaign, describing it as a beacon of hope in a time of division, highlighting his efforts to foster unity.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also lauded Mamdani's triumph over divisive forces, emphasizing his progressive vision that overcame challenges posed by figures like US President Donald Trump.