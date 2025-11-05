Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Tragedy and Political Clash in West Bengal

Tension in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district escalated tragically as a middle-aged man reportedly died by suicide, allegedly overcome by anxiety about being removed from the voter list during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Trinamool Congress has accused the BJP of inciting such fear, labeling this incident as the eighth related death. Safikul Gazi, the deceased, had been residing with his in-laws in Bhangar, and his family revealed that his fears of disenfranchisement had worsened his already fragile mental state following an accident.

While TMC's legislators blame the BJP for deliberately spreading panic, the BJP has denied these claims, asserting that the SIR is a routine process managed by the Election Commission to ensure accurate voter lists. As political tensions rise, the Election Commission has yet to provide a comment on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)