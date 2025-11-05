Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Tragedy and Political Clash in West Bengal
A middle-aged man in West Bengal died by suicide, allegedly due to fear of exclusion from the voter list during a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. This incident, the eighth of its kind, has intensified political accusations between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP in the state.
- Country:
- India
Tension in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district escalated tragically as a middle-aged man reportedly died by suicide, allegedly overcome by anxiety about being removed from the voter list during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The Trinamool Congress has accused the BJP of inciting such fear, labeling this incident as the eighth related death. Safikul Gazi, the deceased, had been residing with his in-laws in Bhangar, and his family revealed that his fears of disenfranchisement had worsened his already fragile mental state following an accident.
While TMC's legislators blame the BJP for deliberately spreading panic, the BJP has denied these claims, asserting that the SIR is a routine process managed by the Election Commission to ensure accurate voter lists. As political tensions rise, the Election Commission has yet to provide a comment on the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Capital Showdown: Fierce Battle for MCD Bypolls Looms Between AAP and BJP
Rajen Gohain Joins Assam Jaitya Parishad, Leaving BJP Amidst Criticism
TMC's Sagarika Ghose Criticizes BJP Over Absence at Tribute Ceremony for Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das
Priyanka Vadra Confronts BJP's Dynasty Politics Claims
Rahul Gandhi Alleges Flawed Voter List in Haryana Elections