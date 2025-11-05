Priyanka Vadra Confronts BJP's Dynasty Politics Claims

Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra robustly addressed BJP's accusations of dynasty politics, emphasizing the significant sacrifices made by her ancestors. Speaking at a rally in Valmiki Nagar, Bihar, Vadra criticized the BJP for its continuous denigration of her great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister.

In a direct rebuttal to these criticisms, Vadra underscored her family's historical role in India's fight for independence. She argued that the BJP, which accuses Congress of dynasty politics, fails to grasp the depth of these sacrifices. Vadra cited recent appreciation for Nehru by New York's Mayor to highlight the contrasting treatment Nehru receives abroad and in India.

Speaking emotionally of her brother Rahul Gandhi and the Voter Adhikar Yatra, Vadra condemned Prime Minister Modi's suggestion that the campaign shields infiltrators. She rebuked the notion, affirming the yatra's focus on protecting citizens' voting rights, and questioned if Indian citizens felt like 'infiltrators' as suggested by BJP's rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)