Left Menu

High-Stakes Bihar Elections: A Battle of Heavyweights

The assembly elections in Bihar are set to commence, with 3.75 crore voters deciding the fate of 1,314 candidates, including Tejashwi Yadav and Samrat Choudhary. The political landscape is heated with contests involving key figures like Mangal Pandey and Osama Shahab, and attention on key constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-11-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:55 IST
High-Stakes Bihar Elections: A Battle of Heavyweights
  • Country:
  • India

The political arena in Bihar is heating up as the first phase of the assembly elections looms, with 3.75 crore eligible voters set to determine the fate of a staggering 1,314 candidates on Thursday. High-profile politicians such as Tejashwi Yadav, representing the INDIA bloc, and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of the BJP, are among the notable contenders in this critical electoral showdown.

Yadav, seeking a third term in Raghopur, faces formidable opposition in Satish Kumar of the BJP, who previously bested Yadav's mother, Rabri Devi, in 2010. In Mahua, Yadav's brother, Tej Pratap, enters a multi-contestant race under his party, Janshakti Janata Dal.

Other intriguing races include Mangal Pandey from Siwan and Osama Shahab from Raghunathpur. These elections follow a recent voter list revision, totaling 7.24 crore voters in Bihar. The outcomes could significantly alter Bihar's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pacer Akash Deep also recalled to Test fold, replaces Prasidh Krishna in 15-man squad.

Pacer Akash Deep also recalled to Test fold, replaces Prasidh Krishna in 15-...

 Global
2
Tragic Loss in Kerala: Baby Girl's Mysterious Death Raises Questions

Tragic Loss in Kerala: Baby Girl's Mysterious Death Raises Questions

 India
3
India's Top Leather Bag Brands: Elegance Meets Functionality

India's Top Leather Bag Brands: Elegance Meets Functionality

 India
4
Zohran Mamdani: From Kampala to New York's Political Vanguard

Zohran Mamdani: From Kampala to New York's Political Vanguard

 Uganda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025