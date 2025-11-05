High-Stakes Bihar Elections: A Battle of Heavyweights

The political arena in Bihar is heating up as the first phase of the assembly elections looms, with 3.75 crore eligible voters set to determine the fate of a staggering 1,314 candidates on Thursday. High-profile politicians such as Tejashwi Yadav, representing the INDIA bloc, and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of the BJP, are among the notable contenders in this critical electoral showdown.

Yadav, seeking a third term in Raghopur, faces formidable opposition in Satish Kumar of the BJP, who previously bested Yadav's mother, Rabri Devi, in 2010. In Mahua, Yadav's brother, Tej Pratap, enters a multi-contestant race under his party, Janshakti Janata Dal.

Other intriguing races include Mangal Pandey from Siwan and Osama Shahab from Raghunathpur. These elections follow a recent voter list revision, totaling 7.24 crore voters in Bihar. The outcomes could significantly alter Bihar's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)