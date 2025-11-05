Tributes Pour In on Arjun Singh's 95th Birth Anniversary

On his 95th birth anniversary, Arjun Singh, the esteemed former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, was remembered by leaders from various political parties. His legacy of service and advocacy for the underprivileged was highlighted during the tributes.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar paid their respects at the Central Hall in the legislative assembly. They were joined by Singh's family members and other prominent figures, in recognition of his pivotal role in the state's development.

Cm Yadav praised Singh for his visionary leadership, which significantly contributed to Madhya Pradesh's progress. Singh's tenure as the Union human resource development minister marked substantial advancements for the country, reflecting his dedication to societal welfare and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)