Vijay Challenges CM Stalin: TVK Sets Sights on 2026 Victory

In a fiery address at a Special General Committee Meeting in Mahabalipuram, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of defamatory rhetoric and divisive politics in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Addressing supporters, Vijay expressed deep pain and sorrow experienced by the Tamil populace under current governance.

Vijay criticized the constraints faced by his campaign, contrasting it with the Chief Minister's venomous speeches, despite Stalin's claims of non-political intentions. The actor-turned-politician highlighted the DMK government's resource expenditure on legal defenses in the Supreme Court, which ultimately faltered under scrutiny.

Furthermore, Vijay referenced the Karur incident, questioning the integrity of the Tamil Nadu government's inquiry process. He reiterated that public trust has eroded and predicted that the dissatisfaction would manifest in the 2026 Assembly elections. Emphasizing perseverance, Vijay urged party faithful to stand by the public, promising an eventual TVK victory against the ruling DMK.