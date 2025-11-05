Ukraine is set to retire its kopek coins, a move symbolizing the break from historical Russian influence. National Bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyi has expressed hopes for the transition to 'shah' coins to be finalized within the year, further solidifying Ukraine's cultural and economic independence.

The decision to introduce coins named after the historical 'shah' term coincides with Ukraine's broader efforts to distance itself from Russian connections, spurred by Moscow's ongoing aggression. The parliament is currently reviewing a draft law for the coin replacement, while the central bank launches campaigns to engage and educate the public on this initiative.

Amid this symbolic currency change, national sentiment shifts dramatically. With declining positive views of Russia, Ukrainians are reclaiming their cultural heritage, evident in the removal of Russian symbols and a resurgence in the celebration of native Ukrainian figures. The shah, a term rooted in Ukraine's past, signifies a step towards reclaiming national identity.

