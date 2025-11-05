Congress Exposes NDA's Bihar Legacy: 20 Points of Deception and Neglect
Ahead of Bihar assembly polls, the Congress highlighted 20 issues blaming the BJP-JD(U) government for unemployment, migration, and corruption. Jairam Ramesh criticized the NDA's policies, citing economic failure and corruption. The opposition urges voters to defeat the NDA to bring change in Bihar.
On the eve of Bihar's first assembly poll phase, the Congress unveiled 20 critical points accusing the BJP-JD(U) regime of perpetuating unemployment, migration, and widespread corruption.
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted multiple scandals, including leaked exams and alleged economic mishandlings, to lambast the NDA's governance.
The opposition's narrative aims to galvanize voters against the NDA, spotlighting issues such as joblessness, declining industries, and systemic corruption to dismantle their adversary's power base.
