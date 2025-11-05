Left Menu

Congress Exposes NDA's Bihar Legacy: 20 Points of Deception and Neglect

Ahead of Bihar assembly polls, the Congress highlighted 20 issues blaming the BJP-JD(U) government for unemployment, migration, and corruption. Jairam Ramesh criticized the NDA's policies, citing economic failure and corruption. The opposition urges voters to defeat the NDA to bring change in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 17:56 IST
Congress Exposes NDA's Bihar Legacy: 20 Points of Deception and Neglect
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of Bihar's first assembly poll phase, the Congress unveiled 20 critical points accusing the BJP-JD(U) regime of perpetuating unemployment, migration, and widespread corruption.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted multiple scandals, including leaked exams and alleged economic mishandlings, to lambast the NDA's governance.

The opposition's narrative aims to galvanize voters against the NDA, spotlighting issues such as joblessness, declining industries, and systemic corruption to dismantle their adversary's power base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boundary Dispute Sparks Violent Clash in Odisha Villages

Boundary Dispute Sparks Violent Clash in Odisha Villages

 India
2
India and New Zealand Pledge to Strengthen Economic Ties Through Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement

India and New Zealand Pledge to Strengthen Economic Ties Through Comprehensi...

 New Zealand
3
Majuli's Tuni River: From Neglect to Vibrant Tourism Hub

Majuli's Tuni River: From Neglect to Vibrant Tourism Hub

 India
4
Tragic Collision on Dwarka Expressway: Two Dead, Four Injured as Search for Driver Continues

Tragic Collision on Dwarka Expressway: Two Dead, Four Injured as Search for ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025