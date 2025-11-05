BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Claims as Election Tensions Rise
The BJP has refuted Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft in Haryana, calling them baseless. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Gandhi for undermining democracy, alleging his attempts to incite the youth will fail. Rijiju claims Gandhi's accusations aim to deflect attention from Congress's electoral failures.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dismissed Rahul Gandhi's accusations of vote theft during the Haryana Assembly elections as fabricated, describing them as a bid to tarnish India's democracy. The Congress leader had claimed that 25 lakh entries in the electoral list were fake, costing Congress victory.
Union minister Kiren Rijiju accused Gandhi of attempting to instigate the younger generation. According to Rijiju, the youth will not be swayed by such provocations, as they back Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, which he claims has steered India to a 7% growth rate despite global economic slowdown.
Rijiju also alleged that the timing of Gandhi's claims, right before the Bihar elections, was a strategic diversion. The BJP contends that the Congress's own internal issues led to their defeat, with some members even admitting to this. Rijiju stressed any genuine concerns should be raised with the Election Commission.
