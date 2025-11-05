Global Political Events Unfolding This November

Amidst a whirlwind of global diplomatic engagements, the November political diary presents an extensive overview of official visits, international summits, and critical meetings defining international relations this month.

Key events include the Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia visiting China, Spain's Prime Minister meeting with Oman's Sultan in Madrid, and the Archbishop of the Holy See's official visit to Sri Lanka. Additionally, world leaders, including those from the UAE and Qatar, convene in Abu Dhabi for the ADIPEC 2025 to shape the future of energy, technology, and sustainability.

November also witnesses essential regional summits, such as the CELAC-EU Summit in Colombia and the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Canada. Such engagements underscore the intertwined nature of global affairs as these events unfold across continents, impacting politics, energy, and technological development.

