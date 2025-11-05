Left Menu

Taiwan's APEC Dilemma: China Insists on 'One-China' Principle

China's insistence on Taiwan's adherence to the 'One-China' principle for participation in the APEC summit next year has sparked controversy. China plans to host the summit in Shenzhen, drawing criticism from Taiwan for what they claim is a violation of previous commitments to equal participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:22 IST
Taiwan's APEC Dilemma: China Insists on 'One-China' Principle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has reaffirmed its stance on Taiwan's participation in the upcoming APEC summit, stressing the importance of the 'One-China' principle. The summit is scheduled to take place in Shenzhen next year. This has led to tensions between the two sides, with Taipei expressing dissatisfaction over Beijing's stipulations.

Last week's APEC conclave in South Korea saw Chinese President Xi Jinping reach an informal agreement with US President Donald Trump to resolve the ongoing tariff dispute. However, the focus shifted to Taiwan's involvement after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning clarified conditions for Taiwan's presence at the summit.

Taiwanese officials have accused China of reneging on a previous assurance of equal participation in APEC, emphasizing their exclusion from most UN-related platforms. This ongoing debate underscores the geopolitical complexities surrounding Taiwan's recognition on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amgen's Impressive Earnings Beat Shows Strength Amidst Challenges

Amgen's Impressive Earnings Beat Shows Strength Amidst Challenges

 Global
2
Zohran Mamdani's Historic Victory: A Beacon for Progressive Politics

Zohran Mamdani's Historic Victory: A Beacon for Progressive Politics

 India
3
RCB Faces Dilemma in Player Retention Ahead of WPL 2026

RCB Faces Dilemma in Player Retention Ahead of WPL 2026

 India
4
Tunisian Olive Oil Baron Granted Bail amid Export Industry Concerns

Tunisian Olive Oil Baron Granted Bail amid Export Industry Concerns

 Tunisia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025