Taiwan's APEC Dilemma: China Insists on 'One-China' Principle

China has reaffirmed its stance on Taiwan's participation in the upcoming APEC summit, stressing the importance of the 'One-China' principle. The summit is scheduled to take place in Shenzhen next year. This has led to tensions between the two sides, with Taipei expressing dissatisfaction over Beijing's stipulations.

Last week's APEC conclave in South Korea saw Chinese President Xi Jinping reach an informal agreement with US President Donald Trump to resolve the ongoing tariff dispute. However, the focus shifted to Taiwan's involvement after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning clarified conditions for Taiwan's presence at the summit.

Taiwanese officials have accused China of reneging on a previous assurance of equal participation in APEC, emphasizing their exclusion from most UN-related platforms. This ongoing debate underscores the geopolitical complexities surrounding Taiwan's recognition on the international stage.

