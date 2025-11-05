Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Celebrates Progress Amid Decline of Naxalism

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan encouraged Naxalites to surrender, highlighting the decline of Naxalism due to collaborative efforts of security forces and governments. Speaking at Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav, he praised the state's journey from inception to becoming a promising state, emphasizing peace for continued development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:19 IST
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan called on Naxalites to lay down arms and surrender, noting a downturn in Naxalism due to efforts by security forces and the government in Chhattisgarh. His remarks came during the Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav in Nava Raipur, where he lauded the state's notable progress since its formation.

Radhakrishnan expressed pride in Chhattisgarh's journey from one of India's youngest states to a beacon of promise and progress, asserting that peace is crucial for sustaining development. He urged Naxalites to abandon violence and cooperate with state authorities to secure lasting peace.

The Vice President commended the restoration of peace and stability in previously violence-stricken areas, attributing it to the relentless endeavors of Central and state security forces and government initiatives. Since November 1, 2000, Chhattisgarh has achieved significant milestones socially, economically, culturally, and administratively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

