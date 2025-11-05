Left Menu

Haryana Election Controversy: Allegations and Denials

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for misleading the public with false claims about the state's assembly polls being compromised. Gandhi alleged voter fraud, citing fake entries, but BJP and Election Commission officials dismissed these accusations as baseless, urging legal action if warranted.

In a heated political exchange, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lambasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly misleading the country with falsehoods regarding the integrity of the 2024 Haryana assembly elections. Saini refrained from commenting on Gandhi's specific allegations of election rigging, which Gandhi had supported with what he called the H-files presentation.

The controversy arose when Gandhi asserted that the assembly polls were rigged, citing 25 lakh fake entries in the electoral roll and a Brazilian model's photo used multiple times. He accused the BJP and the Election Commission of colluding to secure BJP's victory.

However, both the BJP and the Election Commission dismissed these claims as unfounded. BJP representatives, including minister Kiren Rijiju, criticized Gandhi for questioning the Election Commission without taking formal legal steps, while Election Commission officials stated no appeals against the electoral data were lodged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

