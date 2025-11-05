Left Menu

Bolivia's Ex-President Jeanine Anez Released After Supreme Court Order

Bolivia's Supreme Court has ordered the release of former president Jeanine Anez, who faced legal proceedings since her interim presidency in 2019. Arrested in 2021 and sentenced in 2022, Anez's case has been redirected to a 'trial of responsibilities.' Her administration faced accusations of a coup and protest violence.

In a significant judicial development, Bolivia's Supreme Court mandated the immediate release of former President Jeanine Anez, concluding several years of incarceration connected to her short-term presidency in 2019, confirmed Justice Romer Saucedo on Wednesday.

Justice Saucedo announced the annulment of her 10-year sentence, stating, "The annulment of the sentence has been ordered. She had a final sentence of 10 years, and consequently, her release is ordered today." Anez, detained since March 2021, was convicted in 2022 for violating constitutional protections of democratic order. Throughout her detention, Anez maintained her innocence against all charges.

The development follows a pivotal election defeat for the ruling Movement to Socialism (MAS) party, which had attributed a 2019 coup to Anez amidst political upheaval, leading to a shift towards the center-right opposition. Consequently, the Supreme Court has transformed Anez's legal process to a 'trial of responsibilities,' allowing her release to prepare her defense under the specialized judicial procedure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

