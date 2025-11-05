Amid Controversy: Anil Vij Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Divisive Rhetoric
In a heated exchange, Haryana Minister Anil Vij accused Rahul Gandhi of sowing division in India. Vij criticized opposition parties for undermining democracy, while Gandhi alleged voter fraud in Haryana, calling for youth involvement in preserving democratic integrity.
In the midst of a fiery dispute over 'vote theft' allegations, Haryana Minister Anil Vij took aim at Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, accusing him of fueling divisive issues. Vij criticized the opposition, including the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal, for their alleged transgressions against democracy.
Anil Vij dismissed claims of widespread voter fraud in the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, mocking Gandhi's accusations as baseless and comparing them to 'jhooth ka halwa.' Gandhi had claimed voter discrepancies and fake listings, urging young people to recognize the threat to democracy.
At his 'H Files' press conference, Gandhi argued that a flawed voter list jeopardizes democracy, urging India's youth to safeguard democratic processes. He suggested a conspiracy aimed at thwarting Congress' electoral success, emphasizing the role of truth and non-violence in restoring democratic order.
