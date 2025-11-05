Left Menu

Gehlot Supports Gandhi's Fraud Allegations in Haryana Polls

Ashok Gehlot backs Rahul Gandhi's claims of electoral fraud in Haryana, questioning the Election Commission's integrity. Gandhi alleges fake entries ensured a BJP win, while the BJP and EC refute these claims. Gehlot also criticizes a lack of government response to a deadly truck accident in Jaipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:09 IST
In a bold statement, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of widespread irregularities in the recent Haryana Assembly elections. Gehlot claimed that the Election Commission's integrity is now in question, following Gandhi's presentation of purported 'detailed proof of fraud.'

Gandhi alleged that the BJP, in collusion with the Election Commission, orchestrated election fraud through the manipulation of nearly 25 lakh votes, resulting in a fabricated victory in the 2024 Haryana polls. The BJP and Election Commission officials have dismissed these accusations as unfounded and baseless.

Meanwhile, Gehlot visited Jaipur's SMS Hospital to meet victims of the Harmada dumper accident, criticizing the state government for its delayed response and lack of compensation announcement for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

