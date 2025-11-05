Left Menu

BJP's Babulal Marandi Charges Hemant Soren with Looting Jharkhand

BJP Jharkhand president Babulal Marandi accused CM Hemant Soren's government of looting the state and failing to foster development. He urged voters to support BJP's Babulal Soren in the upcoming Ghatsila bypoll, which was necessitated by the death of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren. Polling is scheduled for November 11.

Babulal Marandi, BJP Jharkhand president, alleged that the Hemant Soren government is exploiting the state's resources under the guise of governance while ignoring developmental goals. His remarks came during a meeting with panchayat-level party workers in the East Singhbhum district.

Marandi claimed that employment opportunities and education are scarce due to rampant corruption, which he says is deeply entrenched within the state's political corridors. He urged the electorate to vote for BJP's Babulal Soren in the Ghatsila by-election to free Jharkhand from corruption.

The Ghatsila seat became vacant after the death of Ramdas Soren, a JMM MLA and Jharkhand Education Minister. The BJP has nominated Babulal Soren, son of Champai Soren, while the opposition INDIA bloc backs Somesh Chandra Soren. The election is set for November 11.

