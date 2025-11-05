Congress Alleges Massive Voter Fraud in Haryana: Rahul Gandhi Voices Concerns

In a dramatic escalation of electoral allegations, Rahul Gandhi, as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has claimed extensive voter fraud in the Haryana Assembly elections. This assertion comes with a charge that the BJP engaged in vote rigging to secure its position, despite apparent doubts about its own electoral success in the upcoming 2024 Haryana assembly election.

Prominent Congress leader MC Sudhakar expressed disbelief at the results, suggesting that the Congress party was set to form the government. Sudhakar criticized the BJP's narrative of nationalism and morality, accusing it of misleading the younger generation while its true intentions are revealed. The urgency of voter awareness was emphasized as Sudhakar described the BJP's tactics as divisive.

Gandhi further alleged the existence of fake voters, claiming one in eight voters in Haryana, totaling 25 lakh, are either duplicates or nonexistent. He highlighted the case of a woman who allegedly voted 22 times under different identities using a stock photograph of a Brazilian model. The Congress party's call to educate voters is aimed at preventing electoral manipulation and advocating for justice through public engagement.

