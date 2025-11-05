Left Menu

Congress Alleges Massive Voter Fraud in Haryana: Rahul Gandhi Voices Concerns

Rahul Gandhi and Congress allege large-scale voter fraud in Haryana elections, accusing BJP of vote rigging. They claim 25 lakh fake voters and demand urgent awareness among the electorate to expose BJP's alleged divisive tactics. The call for justice emphasizes voter education against electoral manipulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:46 IST
Congress Alleges Massive Voter Fraud in Haryana: Rahul Gandhi Voices Concerns
Karnataka Minister and Congress leader MC Sudhakar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic escalation of electoral allegations, Rahul Gandhi, as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has claimed extensive voter fraud in the Haryana Assembly elections. This assertion comes with a charge that the BJP engaged in vote rigging to secure its position, despite apparent doubts about its own electoral success in the upcoming 2024 Haryana assembly election.

Prominent Congress leader MC Sudhakar expressed disbelief at the results, suggesting that the Congress party was set to form the government. Sudhakar criticized the BJP's narrative of nationalism and morality, accusing it of misleading the younger generation while its true intentions are revealed. The urgency of voter awareness was emphasized as Sudhakar described the BJP's tactics as divisive.

Gandhi further alleged the existence of fake voters, claiming one in eight voters in Haryana, totaling 25 lakh, are either duplicates or nonexistent. He highlighted the case of a woman who allegedly voted 22 times under different identities using a stock photograph of a Brazilian model. The Congress party's call to educate voters is aimed at preventing electoral manipulation and advocating for justice through public engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FIR Filed in Chhattisgarh Train Tragedy

FIR Filed in Chhattisgarh Train Tragedy

 India
2
Trump's Tariff Policy Under Supreme Court Scrutiny Amid Economic Challenges

Trump's Tariff Policy Under Supreme Court Scrutiny Amid Economic Challenges

 United States
3
Poland's Pivotal LNG Deal to Propel EU-U.S. Energy Ties

Poland's Pivotal LNG Deal to Propel EU-U.S. Energy Ties

 Global
4
Spiritual Scam: IT Professional Duped of Rs 14 Crore by Fake Godwoman

Spiritual Scam: IT Professional Duped of Rs 14 Crore by Fake Godwoman

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025