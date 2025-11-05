BJD Women Leaders Clash with BJP over Dholakia Legacy

In a heated confrontation, women leaders of the BJD have turned their ire on Jay Dholakia, son of the late MLA Rajendra Dholakia, for what they allege is his betrayal to the BJP following his father's demise.

The women leaders, including former minister Tukuni Sahu and MLA Barsha Singh Bariha, have labeled Jay as 'sold out' and disrespectful to the legacy his father cultivated within the BJD.

This confrontation was compounded by Kalpana Dholakia's accusations of her husband's neglect by BJD, claims that the women leaders reject as unfounded and harmful. They maintain that the BJD has consistently supported its bereaved members, exemplified by the leaders' own experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)