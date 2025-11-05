BJD Women Leaders Clash with BJP over Dholakia Legacy
BJD women leaders criticize Jay Dholakia, son of late MLA Rajendra Dholakia, for joining BJP following his father's death. Accusations fly as Kalpana Dholakia, Jay's mother, alleges party neglect. The leaders argue that BJD supports its members, with several sharing personal experiences of party support.
In a heated confrontation, women leaders of the BJD have turned their ire on Jay Dholakia, son of the late MLA Rajendra Dholakia, for what they allege is his betrayal to the BJP following his father's demise.
The women leaders, including former minister Tukuni Sahu and MLA Barsha Singh Bariha, have labeled Jay as 'sold out' and disrespectful to the legacy his father cultivated within the BJD.
This confrontation was compounded by Kalpana Dholakia's accusations of her husband's neglect by BJD, claims that the women leaders reject as unfounded and harmful. They maintain that the BJD has consistently supported its bereaved members, exemplified by the leaders' own experiences.
