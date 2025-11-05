Left Menu

Actor-Politician Vijay Positions TVK As Key Rival in Tamil Nadu Politics

Actor-politician Vijay positions his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), as a formidable contender against the ruling DMK in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. He criticized the government's handling of the recent Karur stampede, and reiterated TVK's strong presence in the political scene, predicting a significant win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:03 IST
Actor-Politician Vijay Positions TVK As Key Rival in Tamil Nadu Politics
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold political move, actor-politician Vijay has pitched his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), as a strong alternative to the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu. Addressing the recent special general council meeting, Vijay claimed that the upcoming electoral battle would be a direct contest between TVK and the current administration.

Vijay voiced severe criticism over the government's response to the tragic Karur stampede, where 41 people lost their lives. He questioned the hasty appointment of an inquiry commission and accused the ruling DMK of trying to manipulate the narrative, voicing his belief that current challenges facing TVK are transitory.

Despite the obstacles, Vijay expressed confidence in TVK's prospects in the 2026 Assembly elections, emphasizing that the party's support from the public would drive their victory. He stressed the need for standardized protocols for political rallies and accused the state government of bias against the TVK, urging people to realize the flaws in the current governance by the DMK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chilly Weather Returns: Badrinath Receives Fresh Snowfall

Chilly Weather Returns: Badrinath Receives Fresh Snowfall

 India
2
Republican Senate Rebels: A Stand for Tradition in Filibuster Showdown

Republican Senate Rebels: A Stand for Tradition in Filibuster Showdown

 Global
3
Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in WTA Finals Thriller

Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in WTA Finals Thriller

 Global
4
Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza Faces U.N. Security Council Vote

Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza Faces U.N. Security Council Vote

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025