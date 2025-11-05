Actor-Politician Vijay Positions TVK As Key Rival in Tamil Nadu Politics
Actor-politician Vijay positions his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), as a formidable contender against the ruling DMK in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. He criticized the government's handling of the recent Karur stampede, and reiterated TVK's strong presence in the political scene, predicting a significant win.
- Country:
- India
In a bold political move, actor-politician Vijay has pitched his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), as a strong alternative to the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu. Addressing the recent special general council meeting, Vijay claimed that the upcoming electoral battle would be a direct contest between TVK and the current administration.
Vijay voiced severe criticism over the government's response to the tragic Karur stampede, where 41 people lost their lives. He questioned the hasty appointment of an inquiry commission and accused the ruling DMK of trying to manipulate the narrative, voicing his belief that current challenges facing TVK are transitory.
Despite the obstacles, Vijay expressed confidence in TVK's prospects in the 2026 Assembly elections, emphasizing that the party's support from the public would drive their victory. He stressed the need for standardized protocols for political rallies and accused the state government of bias against the TVK, urging people to realize the flaws in the current governance by the DMK.
(With inputs from agencies.)
