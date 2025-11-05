Political Allegiances in Telangana: The Secret Pact Unveiled

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has leveled serious allegations against the BRS and BJP, claiming the two parties have formed a clandestine pact to undermine Congress in the November 11 Jubilee Hills bypoll. Speaking at a rally in support of Congress candidate Naveen Yadav, Reddy alleged that BRS and BJP leaders are merely two sides of the same coin.

He drew attention to controversies surrounding the Kaleshwaram project, previously described by BJP leaders as an 'ATM for KCR'. Reddy demanded clarity on the delay in filing an FIR by the CBI into alleged project irregularities. He also criticized the BJP for opposing minority representation, questioning Union Minister Kishan Reddy's stance on the induction of Mohammad Azharuddin into the Council of Ministers.

The bypoll, triggered by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, has intensified the political battle in Telangana. With BRS fielding Gopinath's widow Sunita and BJP presenting Deepak Reddy, the ruling Congress candidate has also received AIMIM's backing, adding another layer to the unfolding political drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)