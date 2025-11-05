Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress Contemplates Alliances for Upcoming Civic Polls

Maharashtra Congress is deliberating whether to contest the upcoming civic elections independently or in alliance with INDIA bloc members. Discussions are ongoing, with central leadership set to decide. This move comes amid potential alliances with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, with elections slated for early 2026.

The Maharashtra Congress is weighing its options for the upcoming civic body elections, debating whether to go solo or form alliances. District chiefs are tasked with assessing the situation locally and collaborating with members of the INDIA bloc if an alliance strategy is favored.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant indicated that discussions should be limited to INDIA bloc partners, which include Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP, among others. The central leadership is expected to announce a decision on alliances or independent contests in Mumbai in the near future.

With municipal corporation elections, including critical ones in Mumbai, anticipated in January 2026, and the initial phase of local parishad elections commencing on December 2, potential alliances with figures like Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray are on the cards, although internal reservations persist against some partners.

