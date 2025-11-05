Election Controversy in Nuapada: Allegations Against BJP

The BJD and Congress lodged complaints on Wednesday to the Election Commission of India, accusing the BJP of breaching the Model Code of Conduct during the Nuapada bypoll. The parties allege that children were used in campaign activities and sarees were distributed to women voters.

In their memorandum, the BJD claims that BJP candidate Jay Dholakia engaged minor children in his campaign, highlighting a specific incident at Khutaban Bhera gram panchayat where girls were seen with BJP flags. Video evidence was also presented to support these claims.

The Congress further accused the BJP of influencing voters by distributing sarees containing Rs 500 cash to women, a move deemed a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and bribery laws. The opposition urges the Election Commission's immediate intervention before the November 11 vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)