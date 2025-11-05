Left Menu

Election Controversy in Nuapada: Allegations Against BJP

The BJD and Congress have accused the BJP of violating the Model Code of Conduct in the Nuapada bypoll by using children in campaigns and distributing sarees with cash to influence voters. Both parties have sought intervention from the Election Commission ahead of the November 11 by-election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubanewar | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:40 IST
Election Controversy in Nuapada: Allegations Against BJP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJD and Congress lodged complaints on Wednesday to the Election Commission of India, accusing the BJP of breaching the Model Code of Conduct during the Nuapada bypoll. The parties allege that children were used in campaign activities and sarees were distributed to women voters.

In their memorandum, the BJD claims that BJP candidate Jay Dholakia engaged minor children in his campaign, highlighting a specific incident at Khutaban Bhera gram panchayat where girls were seen with BJP flags. Video evidence was also presented to support these claims.

The Congress further accused the BJP of influencing voters by distributing sarees containing Rs 500 cash to women, a move deemed a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and bribery laws. The opposition urges the Election Commission's immediate intervention before the November 11 vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Republican Senate Rebels: A Stand for Tradition in Filibuster Showdown

Republican Senate Rebels: A Stand for Tradition in Filibuster Showdown

 Global
2
Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in WTA Finals Thriller

Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in WTA Finals Thriller

 Global
3
Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza Faces U.N. Security Council Vote

Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza Faces U.N. Security Council Vote

 Global
4
Landmark Trial Unfolds in Greece: Olympiacos Chairman and Fans in Spotlight

Landmark Trial Unfolds in Greece: Olympiacos Chairman and Fans in Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025