Left Menu

Trump's Support for NY's New Socialist Mayor

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed willingness to support Zohran Mamdani, the newly elected democratic socialist mayor of New York City. During a speech in Miami, Trump mentioned the prospect of offering assistance to ensure New York's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 06-11-2025 01:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 01:26 IST
Trump's Support for NY's New Socialist Mayor
Zohran Mamdani
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump has extended a potential offer of assistance to Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist who was recently elected as New York City's mayor.

Speaking at a rally in Miami, Trump remarked, 'We want New York to be successful,' hinting at a willingness to help Mamdani in his new role.

Trump's comment 'We'll help him, a little bit maybe,' suggests a tentative willingness to work with Mamdani, reflecting the complex political landscape in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge of Support: Vucic's Rally in Belgrade

A Surge of Support: Vucic's Rally in Belgrade

 Serbia
2
FDA Cracks Down on Counterfeit Botox: A Safety Alert

FDA Cracks Down on Counterfeit Botox: A Safety Alert

 United States
3
Supreme Court Deliberates on Trump's Controversial Tariffs and Presidential Powers

Supreme Court Deliberates on Trump's Controversial Tariffs and Presidential ...

 Global
4
Zohran Mamdani's Victory: A New Era for New York City

Zohran Mamdani's Victory: A New Era for New York City

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025