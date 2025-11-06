Trump's Support for NY's New Socialist Mayor

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump has extended a potential offer of assistance to Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist who was recently elected as New York City's mayor.

Speaking at a rally in Miami, Trump remarked, 'We want New York to be successful,' hinting at a willingness to help Mamdani in his new role.

Trump's comment 'We'll help him, a little bit maybe,' suggests a tentative willingness to work with Mamdani, reflecting the complex political landscape in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)