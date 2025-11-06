Left Menu

Ceasefire Progress: A Grim Exchange Across Borders

Under a US-brokered ceasefire, Hamas has handed over remains believed to belong to a deceased hostage to the Red Cross in Gaza. This exchange follows the return of 21 hostages' remains under the ceasefire terms, with more bodies repatriated between Israel and Gaza amidst ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 06-11-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 01:49 IST
The Israeli military announced on Wednesday that Hamas handed over remains believed to be of a deceased hostage to the Red Cross in Gaza. The remains are being transferred to Israeli forces for return to Israel, marking a significant step in the US-brokered ceasefire initiated on October 10.

Hamas has returned 21 hostages' remains under the ceasefire agreement. If forensic tests confirm the latest remains, only six hostages' remains will yet to be returned from Gaza. Meanwhile, health officials in Gaza report that 15 more Palestinian bodies were repatriated from Israel despite reported ceasefire violations.

Since the ceasefire's start, the Red Cross has transported 285 bodies held by Israel to Gaza. The repatriation process faces challenges, such as the lack of DNA testing kits. Israel, which has not specified the total number of bodies it holds, continues exchanging 15 Palestinian bodies for each Israeli hostage's remains returned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

