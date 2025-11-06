A Surge of Support: Vucic's Rally in Belgrade
Over 10,000 supporters of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic rallied in Belgrade amidst a political tug-of-war with protesters demanding accountability for corruption and safety lapses. This pro-government gathering was the largest this year, counteracting accusations of media suppression and ties to organized crime levied against Vucic.
More than 10,000 supporters of President Aleksandar Vucic convened in Belgrade in a show of strength against recent anti-government protests. Waving national flags, the crowd underscored their support for the populist leader's policies amid a tumultuous political atmosphere.
Addressing the assembly, parliament Speaker Ana Brnabic commended the supporters for defending peace and stability. The pro-government rally was the largest of its kind this year, yet it followed a massive anti-corruption protest that saw tens of thousands expressing discontent with the current administration.
The protests originated after a catastrophic rail station collapse in Novi Sad, igniting widespread allegations of governmental corruption and failures in justice. As tensions grow, Vucic faces increasing backlash from diverse groups accusing his administration of media suppression and unethical practices, charges which he denies.
