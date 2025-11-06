Supreme Court Showdown Over Trump's Controversial Tariffs

The U.S. Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism about the legality of President Donald Trump's wide-reaching tariffs. The case, which challenges Trump's use of a 1977 law during national emergencies, probes the balance of presidential power versus Congressional authority with significant global economic implications.

Both conservative and liberal justices questioned the Trump administration's interpretation of the law, intended for national emergencies, to impose tariffs. The court's conservative majority might be divided, as some justices emphasized presidential authority in foreign dealings. Businesses and 12 states mostly led by Democrats have challenged the tariffs.

Trump has employed the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs on nearly every U.S. trading partner. The case explores whether IEEPA justifies his actions and the impact of these tariffs on the U.S. economy and global trade relations.