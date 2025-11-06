Left Menu

Bihar Begins Festival of Democracy: PM Modi Encourages Enthusiastic Voting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged Bihar voters to participate with enthusiasm in the initial phase of Assembly elections. He emphasized the importance of voting, particularly for first-time voters. The initial phase involves elections in 121 constituencies, with significant candidates like Tejashwi Yadav and Samrat Choudhary competing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 07:23 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 07:23 IST
Bihar Begins Festival of Democracy: PM Modi Encourages Enthusiastic Voting
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar is abuzz with electoral fervor as Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for zealous participation in the Assembly elections. Urging voters to engage wholeheartedly, Modi's appeal, particularly to first-time voters, called for prioritizing voting over everything else on the election day.

This electoral battle in Bihar comprises 121 Assembly constituencies, with a massive electorate of 3.75 crore determining the fate of over 1,300 candidates. Key political figures like Tejashwi Yadav and Samrat Choudhary add significance to this phase.

The subsequent phase, involving 122 seats, is slated for November 11, with vote counting scheduled for November 14. Enthusiasm and active participation are deemed pivotal as Bihar navigates this democratic exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zohran Mamdani: A New Era for New York City Leadership

Zohran Mamdani: A New Era for New York City Leadership

 India
2
International Hunt for Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal Intensifies

International Hunt for Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal Intensifies

 India
3
Federal Agent's Shooting Sparks Controversy in Chicago

Federal Agent's Shooting Sparks Controversy in Chicago

 Global
4
Sky in Turmoil: U.S. Shutdown Sparks Major Aviation Shake-up

Sky in Turmoil: U.S. Shutdown Sparks Major Aviation Shake-up

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025