Bihar Begins Festival of Democracy: PM Modi Encourages Enthusiastic Voting

Bihar is abuzz with electoral fervor as Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for zealous participation in the Assembly elections. Urging voters to engage wholeheartedly, Modi's appeal, particularly to first-time voters, called for prioritizing voting over everything else on the election day.

This electoral battle in Bihar comprises 121 Assembly constituencies, with a massive electorate of 3.75 crore determining the fate of over 1,300 candidates. Key political figures like Tejashwi Yadav and Samrat Choudhary add significance to this phase.

The subsequent phase, involving 122 seats, is slated for November 11, with vote counting scheduled for November 14. Enthusiasm and active participation are deemed pivotal as Bihar navigates this democratic exercise.

