Bihar Elections: A Call to Protect Democracy and Shape the Future

Congress Member of Parliament from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, urged the people of Bihar to participate in voting for the assembly elections, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding democracy and the constitution. In a public appeal on platform X, she conveyed that this is the opportunity for citizens to shape their future.

Calling upon the voters, she stressed the need for high voter turnout to secure better employment opportunities, education, and healthcare in the state. Priyanka Gandhi described the voting day as a crucial day for citizens to wield their power and protect democratic principles.

Echoing similar sentiments, Union Minister Chirag Paswan encouraged the populace to enthusiastically exercise their right to vote. He expressed hopes for a record turnout during the first phase of voting. Paswan suggested that any discrepancies claimed by Congress regarding electoral processes should be addressed through legal channels.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated the call for voting, urging the youth to back the Mahagathbandhan candidate while warning against alleged 'vote theft.' As the first phase of the assembly elections began today, key figures including Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and BJP's Samrat Choudhary awaited the results of the electoral proceedings.

The Election Commission has outlined that 10.72 lakh new voters are participating, with a voting population of 6.60 crore in Bihar. The election phase involves 121 constituencies, with the second phase scheduled for November 11 and counting set for November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)