Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Bold Prediction for Bihar's Electoral Outcome Amidst Strong NDA Confidence

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, serving as a prominent campaigner for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar, recently delivered a scathing critique of the opposition while asserting her confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's electoral triumph. In her remarks, Gupta indirectly targeted opposition leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, stating, 'The individual who sees himself as a 'hero' should recognize that the one who truly captures the hearts of the people of Bihar, the 'Jan-nayak,' will govern the state. Those involved in corruption, whom she dubbed as 'villains,' will face the consequences, while those misleading the public are destined for irrelevance,' she remarked.

Gupta further affirmed that the people of Bihar firmly stand with the NDA, owing to their trust in past developmental achievements under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. 'The track record of Bihar's development over the past 15 years underscores that such progress is feasible only under the stewardship of PM Modi, CM Nitish Kumar, and the NDA. I am confident that the NDA will secure a resounding victory surpassing previous results,' she stated.

In other developments, the Election Commission of India reported a voter turnout of 13.13 per cent by 9 am in the initial phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. Among the districts, Saharsa recorded the highest turnout at 15.27 per cent, while Lakhisarai saw a modest 7 per cent. The elections, commencing at 7 am, encompass 121 constituencies across 18 districts, involving approximately 3.75 crore electors vying for 243 seats. Voting will conclude at 6 pm, though select constituencies with security concerns will wrap up by 5 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)