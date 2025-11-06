Left Menu

Smooth Start to Bihar's First Phase of Assembly Elections

Bihar's elections kicked off with efficient polling, as DSP Anu Kumari highlighted seamless operations and prompt assistance for any minor issues. With 27.65% voter turnout in four hours, the highest was in Begusarai at 30.37%. Voting faces schedule adjustments due to security. Women candidates and major parties mark this phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 12:15 IST
Patna DSP Anu Kumari (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar commenced its first phase of assembly elections with orderly polling procedures, overseen by Patna's Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anu Kumari, who confirmed smooth operations and immediate resolution of minor issues.

As of the first four hours, voter turnout reached 27.65%, led by Begusarai with 30.37%. However, Patna recorded a more modest figure at 23.71% till 11 am.

Voter engagement varied across districts, with Munger featuring polling in a Naxal-affected area after 20 years. Security considerations altered some voting times, with 3.75 crore electors participating. This phase saw significant participation from new and young electors, fielding 122 women candidates among major party contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

