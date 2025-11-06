Bihar's Democratic Dance: Leaders Cast Votes in Assembly Elections
Top politicians in Bihar, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other prominent leaders, cast their votes in the first phase of the state assembly elections, which saw a voter turnout of 27.65% by 11 am. The election witnessed significant political participation amid calls for development and change.
The first phase of voting in the Bihar assembly elections saw key political figures like Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputies, and opposition leaders heading to the polls. Voting percentages revealed a 27.65% turnout by mid-morning.
Districts like Begusarai, Lakhisarai, and Gopalganj led in voter participation. Vijay Kumar Sinha and Giriraj Singh emphasized development, while Tejashwi Yadav rallied youth to support a new government.
Amid tight security, 3.75 crore voters were encouraged to exercise their democratic rights. As the election progresses, leaders across parties promise progress, invoking the state's rich democratic heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
