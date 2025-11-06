Left Menu

PM Modi Fuels RJD-Congress Rift Amidst Election Drama

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted intense political strife between the Congress and RJD amid Bihar elections, predicting escalating tensions post-elections. He criticized the alliance over candidate selections and alleged cultural insensitivity. Early voting data showed mixed voter turnout across various districts in the first polling phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In an impassioned rally in Araria, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the simmering tensions between Congress and the RJD within the Mahagathbandhan coalition.

Focusing on the contentious political narrative, he referenced Mahagathbandhan's Deputy CM nominee Mukesh Sahani's remarks on the 'Nishad' community during Lalu Prasad Yadav's regime, highlighting the Congress's strategic play against RJD. Modi warned voters of escalating discord between both parties, using Sahani's media statements on RJD's 'jungleraj' as evidence.

Criticizing the alliance further, Modi highlighted what he termed as disrespect towards cultural values. He referenced a comment by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the Chhath festival, accusing Congress and RJD of disregarding national faith and security.

Bihar assembly elections saw a varied voter turnout, with Begusarai district leading at 30.37 per cent and Patna lagging at 23.71 per cent by 11 am. Early phases indicate mixed engagement across districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

