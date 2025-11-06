Lalu Prasad Calls for New Leadership in Bihar
RJD leader Lalu Prasad, alongside his family, urged for a regime shift in Bihar, using the metaphor of flipping a 'roti' to avoid burning. Stressing the need for change after 20 years, he supported Tejashwi Yadav as the candidate for a new government in the state.
Lalu Prasad, the RJD supremo, urged a shift in Bihar's leadership on Thursday, drawing parallels between politics and cooking. He emphasized the necessity of continuously flipping the 'roti' on a 'tawa' or it would burn, implying that change is essential for progress.
Accompanied by his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav, the veteran leader cast his vote and shared a photograph on the social media platform X, rallying for political transformation in Bihar.
Prasad candidly expressed that two decades under the current regime was enough and pressed on the vision for a 'new Bihar' under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership. His metaphorical statement resonated with many, highlighting a call for renewal in the state's governance.
